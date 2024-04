National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Reporter's Guarentee | Snigdhendu Bhattacharya From Jorhat, Assam

Witnessing Dibrugarh during Elections 2024: There is an expectation of splits in the tea gardens and expectation of close call between the three parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) is being anticipated.