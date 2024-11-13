Sarna Code And The Race To Define Tribal Religious Identity In Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates have never been in favour of Sarna. They consider tribals to be Hindus. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) opposition to the Sarna Code is also seen as one of the reasons behind the Central government’s silence on the bill. Hirendra Sinha of the Jharkhand Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, an affiliate of the RSS, which works among the tribal community, says, “Sarna has always been a part of Sanatan religion. One can look at history; we were all one. People who say that Sarna members are being converted to Hinduism are wrong. We have never ever considered them to be separate. There is no question of their coercion; we too worship nature like them.” He sees the demand for a separate Sarna Code as an attempt to divide the tribal community.