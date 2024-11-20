Can Hemant Soren Come Through For Jharkhand's Muslim Population?

The Question Of Muslim candidates

Besides community-related issues, a pertinent question for Muslims has been the shrinking size of their political representation over the past two decades. There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. From Jharkhand’s formation in November 2000, Furkan Ansari was the Grand Alliance’s sole Muslim candidate in the general elections. However, even this allocation of a solitary seat was scrapped in 2019; for the first time, the alliance did not put up any Muslim candidates during the elections that year. This was repeated in 2024 as well. The only difference between these years was in the name of the alliance, which changed from the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) earlier to the INDIA later.