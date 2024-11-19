National

Outlook speaks with Sudesh Mahto on Jharkhand Elections and Local Governance

Outlook speaks with Sudesh Mahto about the challenges of the triangular fight in the Jharkhand elections. Priorities discussed include local governance, administrative reforms, and development. Concerns about the party’s limited influence in the Chotanagpur region are addressed, along with plans to expand its reach. The focus remains on transparency, tackling regional issues, and envisioning growth for Jharkhand.