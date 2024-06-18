National

'Will Struggle To Survive','Great Discontent': Cong MP Rahul Gandhi's Big Claims On Modi 3.0

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who tasted victory with commendable margins in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections, also claimed there was 'great discontent' within Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s camp and hinted at possible defections.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
In a recent interview within days since the results of the high-octane Lok Sabha elections were announced, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in an interview with UK's Financial Times, termed the outcome a “tectonic shift” in the landscape of Indian politics while asserting that the Modi government would struggle to survive this time after failing to secure a majority.

“The space in the Indian political system has been blown open. A tectonic shift has taken place in Indian politics. The numbers are such that they are very fragile, and the smallest disturbance can drop the government", Gandhi said.

Furthermore, the Congress MP who tasted victory with commendable margins in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats in 2024 elections, claimed there was “great discontent” within Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s camp and hinted at possible defections.

“There are people who are in touch with us from within it,” he stated, without going into specifics. “Basically, one ally has to turn the other way,” he added.

Explaining the 2024 election results as people's mandate against the BJP's divisive politics, Gandhi further continued, "The idea that you can spread hatred, you can spread anger and you can reap benefits of that — the Indian people have rejected it in this election." His comments on BJP's divisive politics came in the backdrop of PM Modi's 'infiltrator' remark targeting the Muslim community.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, proving all the exit poll predictions wrong, the opposition INDIA bloc bagged 234 of 543 seats, specially with a strong electoral victory in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.Delivering its best electoral performance in 15 years, Congress alone won 99 seats.

INDIA bloc's unexpected poll performance turned out to be the main obstacle for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in achieving the ambitious 400 plus seats as their victory stayed confined within 293 seats with the ruling saffron party bagging 240 seats and failing to get the magic number.

