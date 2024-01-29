Choudhary and Nitish have had several disagreements over the years and don't exactly see eye to eye. In May 2023, Choudhary criticised Nitish for denying him permission to visit party leader Jawahar Prasad in Sasaram jail. Choudhary accused Kumar of releasing “goons” and arresting “saints”.

In March, Choudhary said, “People of Bihar are fed up with Nitish Kumar and he has become a non-entity in Bihar’s politics. The way he has cheated the people of Bihar, voters will teach him a lesson.”

Choudhary also accused Nitish of plundering the state for 18 years in May last year criticising him for initiating the prohibition policy while allegedly facilitating the opening of liquor shops in every panchayat and doorstep liquor delivery.

According to Deccan Herald, a senior BJP leader said, “He (Samrat Chaudhary) has made his place in the party by taking on Nitish over the years, and elevation will ensure that he will be rewarded as well as keep the BJP on equal footing with the JDU in the alliance.”