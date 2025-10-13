Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj Party Releases Second List, Names Candidates For 65 Seats

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, released its second list of candidates on Monday.
The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, released its second list of candidates on Monday, announcing names for 65 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Kishor's own name was absent from the list, despite widespread speculation that he would be contesting from Raghopur against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Speaking at a press conference, Kishor confirmed that the party has now declared candidates for a total of 116 constituencies.
“We had announced 51 candidates in our first list, and now we’ve added 65 more. The remaining names will be released in due course,” he stated.
Jan Suraaj Party on October 9 released its first list of 51 candidates, but did not confirm whether its founder Prashant Kishor would contest the polls.
Among the notable nominations is Kamlesh Paswan, who will contest from Harnaut, a constituency long associated with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, although he hasn't run for the seat in over 30 years.
Prominent names in the first list included former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, R K Mishra from Darbhanga, prominent lawyer and party's senior leader Y V Giri from Manjhi seat, former Patna University and Nalanda Open University Vice Chancellor K C Sinha from Kumhrar, and popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey from Kargahar.
With PTI inputs