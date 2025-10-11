Pune Police Seek Passport Cancellation Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

The Pune Police on Friday moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court to request the cancellation of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport.
The Pune Police on Friday moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court to request the cancellation of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport, as he is suspected to have fled the country while under investigation in a recent firing case.
According to a senior official, the special court has asked the prosecution to clarify the legal grounds for the cancellation plea. Meanwhile, the investigation into the firing incident, in which Ghaywal is a key accused, has been formally handed over to the Pune Crime Branch, PTI reported.
The case stems from a violent road rage incident that occurred on September 17 in Pune's Kothrud area, where members of the Ghaywal gang allegedly opened fire on a local resident, Prakash Dhumal, and attacked a student with sharp weapons. Police registered two FIRs based on complaints from the victims.
Following the incident, authorities invoked provisions of MCOCA against Nilesh Ghaywal and eight of his associates. However, the official confirmed that the stringent MCOCA charges have since been dropped against Nilesh’s brother, Sachin Ghaywal, in connection with the same case.
Five members of the gang have been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court, the official added.
The case has also raised questions within the administration, as Nilesh Ghaywal, who faces multiple serious charges including murder and extortion, was able to secure a passport despite his criminal history, leading to considerable embarrassment for the state’s home department.
With PTI inputs