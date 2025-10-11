Pune Police Seek Passport Cancellation Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

The case stems from a violent road rage incident that occurred on September 17 in Pune's Kothrud area, where members of the Ghaywal gang allegedly opened fire on a local resident, Prakash Dhumal, and attacked a student with sharp weapons.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pune Police Seek Passport Cancellation Of Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal
Representative image File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Pune Police on Friday moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court to request the cancellation of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport.

  • According to a senior official, the special court has asked the prosecution to clarify the legal grounds for the cancellation plea.

  • The case stems from a violent road rage incident that occurred on September 17 in Pune's Kothrud area.

The Pune Police on Friday moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court to request the cancellation of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s passport, as he is suspected to have fled the country while under investigation in a recent firing case.

According to a senior official, the special court has asked the prosecution to clarify the legal grounds for the cancellation plea. Meanwhile, the investigation into the firing incident, in which Ghaywal is a key accused, has been formally handed over to the Pune Crime Branch, PTI reported. 

The case stems from a violent road rage incident that occurred on September 17 in Pune's Kothrud area, where members of the Ghaywal gang allegedly opened fire on a local resident, Prakash Dhumal, and attacked a student with sharp weapons. Police registered two FIRs based on complaints from the victims.

Following the incident, authorities invoked provisions of MCOCA against Nilesh Ghaywal and eight of his associates. However, the official confirmed that the stringent MCOCA charges have since been dropped against Nilesh’s brother, Sachin Ghaywal, in connection with the same case.

Related Content
Related Content

Five members of the gang have been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court, the official added.

The case has also raised questions within the administration, as Nilesh Ghaywal, who faces multiple serious charges including murder and extortion, was able to secure a passport despite his criminal history, leading to considerable embarrassment for the state’s home department.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill Smashes Fifty Against WI; IND 438/4 (120)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jaiswal Misses Double Century On Day 2, Joins Dravid’s Unwanted Record

  3. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

  4. Shaheen Shah Afridi Set For Test Comeback After 17 Months Ahead Of South Africa Series: Report

  5. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

  5. Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps