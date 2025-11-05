Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

India loves to celebrate the success of India origin Americans, whether in the corporate world, entertainment, academics, politics or even young Indian-Americans winning a spelling competition. Usha Vance, the Second Lady, Kamala Harris the former US Vice President who became the Democratic candidate against Donald Trump were all written about and celebrated. However, reaction to Zohran Mamdani, the 34 year old son of Indian origin parents, Mahmood Mamdani, a professor, and Mira Nair, a filmmaker, is muted and somewhat less effusive. Perhaps now that he has won that would change.