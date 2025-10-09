Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

A new Delhi Police unit under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act will focus on gangs, extortion rackets, and cross-border syndicates operating across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi Police, MCOCA, organised crime, Crime Branch, Delhi crime news
The Delhi Police plans to use the law to strengthen its legal and investigative response against entrenched criminal networks. Photo: | PTI
info_icon
Summary
  • Delhi Police to launch a new unit under MCOCA to combat organised crime.

  • The unit will focus on gangs, extortion rackets, and interstate criminal networks.

  • Crime Branch and Special Cell will provide operational and technical support.

The Delhi Police is preparing to launch a specialised unit under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to target gangsters and organised crime networks operating in the national capital and neighbouring states, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the proposed unit aims to strengthen investigations through dedicated forensic tools and enhanced technical support, with senior officers specialising in cyber crime expected to be part of the set-up.

A senior police source said the creation of the unit has become necessary due to the rising number of gangsters and the evolving nature of organised crime in the region. The new team will receive support from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, which will provide both technical and operational assistance.

The unit is likely to begin with an initial strength of around 100 personnel, and preliminary discussions have already been held to define its structure, PTI reported.

“It will primarily deal with cases involving gangs, foreign-based criminals, extortion rackets operated from prisons, gang rivalries, and organised syndicates active in Delhi as well as neighbouring states such as Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan,” a police source said.

The unit will also coordinate joint operations with police forces in adjoining states to curb cross-border criminal activities.

Enacted in 1999, the MCOCA provides special provisions for the prevention and control of organised crime, including offences linked to terrorism. The Delhi Police plans to use the law to strengthen its legal and investigative response against entrenched criminal networks.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
