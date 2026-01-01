Outlook Anniversary Issue: Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega

All through the pandemic, I was fearful that my father would die of the COVID coronavirus. I breathed more easily once he got vaccinated. But the pandemic, its enforced social isolation, had weakened him and he died after a brief illness in early 2023. In a novel I was finishing at that time, a man from Champaran, the same age as my father, draws a map of his remembered village. The map that the man ends up drawing is obsolete, it represents the village at it was in the man’s childhood. He is unable to meet the present. He is defenseless against history. The truth is that writers, even when they are writing fiction, are sketching maps of what they recognise as threats. In an earlier novel, my protagonist delivers the following riff: ‘Why must one slow-jam the news? Because all that is new will become normal with astonishing speed. You will go to visit your father and discover that he has pledged himself to the Great Leader. Or you will visit your friend’s house and it will take a minute or more to realise that a meeting is underway and now everyone is looking at you with suspicion. You notice one fine day that all signs on the road have changed. Your town has a new name. Dogs have grown fat on flesh torn from corpses lining the street where you grew up. The beautiful tree outside your window is dead, it has been dead for some time, and has, in fact, just now burst into flames.’