India Vs Australia Toss Update, 5th T20I: IND Batting First At The Gabba - Check Playing XIs

Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against India
Rinku Singh replaces Tilak Verma for fifth T20I
Visitors lead series by unassailable 2-1 margin
Australia won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fifth and final T20 international at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (November 8, 2025). India lead the series by an unassailable 2-1 margin, and the Aussies need a win if they are to avoid losing a fourth consecutive T20I bilateral series against India at home.
India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
In the previous game, India's spinners led by example as they impressively defended their total in a 48-run victory over Australia. Having posted a slightly light 167 in their innings, India held Australia at bay, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy all impressing.
India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis.