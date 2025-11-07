Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

Bengaluru woke on Friday morning with generally cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain or isolated thundershowers as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The IMD forecast indicates one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during November 7, though no weather warnings have been issued for the city. Air quality across Bengaluru remains in the moderate category with AQI ranging between 80-103, indicating satisfactory conditions for most outdoor activities. PM2.5 concentrations measure 36-48 µg/m³, while PM10 levels stand at 53-70 µg/m³, both within acceptable ranges for November's early winter transition period.