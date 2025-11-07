Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

Bengaluru experiences generally cloudy conditions on November 7, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers; no warnings issued
Air quality remains moderate with AQI at 80-103; PM2.5 at 36-48 µg/m³; temperatures 28-29°C maximum, 19-20°C minimum
Humidity ranges from 90% in the morning to 60% by evening; light northeast winds at 9-10 kmph; no significant weather disturbances expected.
Partly cloudy conditions continue November 8-13 with temperature stability around 29-30°C; rainfall probability is minimal through mid-November.
Bengaluru woke on Friday morning with generally cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain or isolated thundershowers as predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The IMD forecast indicates one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely during November 7, though no weather warnings have been issued for the city. Air quality across Bengaluru remains in the moderate category with AQI ranging between 80-103, indicating satisfactory conditions for most outdoor activities. PM2.5 concentrations measure 36-48 µg/m³, while PM10 levels stand at 53-70 µg/m³, both within acceptable ranges for November's early winter transition period.
Weather Conditions and Temperature Patterns
Daytime temperatures in Bengaluru today reached 28-29°C with nighttime readings around 19-21°C, reflecting comfortable autumn conditions typical for early November. Relative humidity fluctuates significantly throughout the day, starting at 90% during early morning hours and gradually dropping to 60% by evening as solar heating increases. Light northeast winds blow at speeds of 9-10 kmph with gentle gusts, providing adequate air circulation but minimal wind activity compared to colder months. Cloud cover remains around 50%, creating partly cloudy conditions with variable sunshine patterns throughout the day. The UV index sits at moderate levels around 3-4, requiring mild sun protection for extended outdoor exposure.
Bengaluru: Extended Forecast and Rainfall Outlook
From November 8 onwards, the weather becomes predominantly partly cloudy with no significant rainfall forecast through November 12. Daily maximum temperatures are expected to stabilize around 29-30°C while minimums remain steady at 19-20°C. Humidity levels will gradually decline to 75% morning and 60% evening, indicating gradual drying as the week progresses. The early November transition shows no severe weather systems affecting Karnataka's coastal or ghat regions, with southern districts remaining clear through mid-November. Bengaluru's comfortable weather and good air quality make conditions ideal for outdoor activities and events scheduled through the weekend.
November historically brings approximately 98 mm of total rainfall with roughly 18 rainy days spread throughout the month, though this year's distribution may vary. By mid-November (November 9-16), Bengaluru is expected to experience predominantly sunny conditions with daily highs around 26-27°C and lows settling between 16-18°C, marking the progression toward full winter. The cooling trend will accelerate further from November 17 onwards as post-monsoon weather patterns completely establish, with temperature declining gradually toward season averages of 24.7°C by month-end.