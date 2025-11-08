Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

Abhishek Sharma achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest player to score 1000 runs in T20 Internationals, reaching the milestone in record time and rewriting cricket history

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues as He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record
Abhishek Sharma of India reacts after dropping a catch during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP
Summary
  • Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest to 1000 T20I runs

  • He dethroned Suryakumar Yadav who took 573 balls to achieve the milestone

  • He also becomes the second fast Indian to score 1000 runs in terms of innings taken

Abhishek Sharma etched his name into cricketing history on Saturday, smashing a new record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 1,000 T20I runs on the basis of balls faced against full members teams. He achieved the landmark in just 528 deliveries, eclipsing Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 573 balls.

The milestone came during the fifth T20I against Australia national cricket team at the The Gabba in Brisbane, capping a breakout run for the left-handed opener, who achieved it in only his 28th innings, making him also the second-fastest Indian to 1,000 runs in terms of innings played.

Fewest innings to 1000 T20I runs (India):

27 Virat Kohli

28 Abhishek Sharma

29 KL Rahul

31 Suryakumar Yadav

40 Rohit Sharma

Record-Breaker in The Powerplay

From his international debut in July 2024, Sharma’s ascent has been extraordinary. He reached the 1,000-run mark in fewer balls than any batter from a full-member nation, showcasing his blend of consistency and explosive stroke-play.

Abhishek Sharma is currently the No. 1 ranked batter in the T20I men's batting rankings. He has been dominating the format ever since he's been introduced as an opener in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma Dropped Twice By Australia

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill got the team off to a flying start in the ongoing fifth T20I at The Gabba before rain interrupted play, with India cruising at 52/0 in 4.5 overs. However, Australia’s fielding woes came to India’s advantage as Abhishek was handed two reprieves.

Glenn Maxwell dropped a straightforward catch early in his innings, and Ben Dwarshuis spilled another soon after, giving the young opener two lifelines, one before he reached his 1,000 T20I runs milestone and another immediately after, both within the first 11 balls he faced.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

