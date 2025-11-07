Omar Abdullah Launches Bypoll Campaign In Budgam As Party MP Stays Away

During a roadshow, Abdullah criticised the PDP and other opposition groups, accusing them of lacking resolve in countering the BJP’s influence in the region.

Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah |
Omar Abdullah Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Omar Abdullah intensified campaigning for the Budgam bypoll, targeting the PDP and rival political parties.

  • He framed the election as a test of unity against the BJP’s growing presence in the region.

  • The absence of NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a known critic of the party leadership, underscored internal rifts within the NC.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stepped up campaigning for the upcoming Budgam Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11, taking direct aim at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while also drawing attention to divisions within his own party.

During a roadshow, Abdullah criticised the PDP and other opposition groups, accusing them of lacking resolve in countering the BJP’s influence in the region. He said the bypoll would be a key test of political commitment in Jammu and Kashmir’s changing landscape.

However, the campaign also highlighted internal strains in the National Conference (NC), as Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, the NC MP from central Kashmir, was notably absent from the campaign. Mehdi has in recent months expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s direction and leadership.

Published At:
