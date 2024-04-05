National Conference And The Political Aroma Of Wazwan

Political parties are eager to reclaim their positions in J&K, where assembly elections have not been held since 2014. They are urging the Election Commission to conduct the elections, even as the BJP consistently continues to taunt its opponents, the NC and the PDP, about their twin ideological slogans of autonomy and self-rule. Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently went one step further, when he repeatedly emphasised that J&K had achieved “true” self-rule and autonomy under the Modi government and contrasted his claim with what he considers the “frivolous slogans” of demands raised by Kashmir-centric political parties.