The Death Of Dynasties: Engineer Rashid's Stunning Victory Redefines Kashmiri Politics

AIP was founded by Abdul Rashid Sheikh (popularly known as Engineer Rashid), who has fought for human rights, beginning in his own Mawar village. He even filed a case seeking compensation for his “bonded labour” against the Indian army. In 2008, a leopard prowled around the Langate area, plucking off three-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim from a road outside his house. The next day, Rashid went to the local wildlife office, got a cage and trapped the leopard. Over time, he caught five more leopards. Rashid first entered politics in 2008, voting for the first time in his life and being elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from the Langate constituency in Kupwara.