Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Mariners Seek To Overtake East Bengal At Summit

Mohun Bagan players train ahead of their Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi. Photo: ISL

Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 12, 2026). The Mariners currently sit second in the standings with 21 points from 10 matches, and a win will take them to the top of the table with 24 points, ahead of rivals East Bengal who dropped points against Punjab FC. Inter Kashi, meanwhile, come into the match following a 2-3 defeat to NorthEast United FC, their fifth in their last seven ISL games. The visitors are currently placed 10th with 11 points from 10 matches. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.

LIVE UPDATES

12 May 2026, 06:17:46 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.