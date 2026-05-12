Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Mariners Seek To Overtake East Bengal At Summit
Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26: The teams are placed second and 10th, respectively in the standings. Follow the live football score of the ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium
Mohun Bagan players train ahead of their Indian Super League match against Inter Kashi. Photo: ISL
Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi at the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 12, 2026). The Mariners currently sit second in the standings with 21 points from 10 matches, and a win will take them to the top of the table with 24 points, ahead of rivals East Bengal who dropped points against Punjab FC. Inter Kashi, meanwhile, come into the match following a 2-3 defeat to NorthEast United FC, their fifth in their last seven ISL games. The visitors are currently placed 10th with 11 points from 10 matches. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES
Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, ISL: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League face-off between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi. Watch this space for live updates from the Salt Lake Stadium.