Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Al-Ahli Look To Continue Winning Run; Al-Shabab Face Bottom Side

Saudi Pro League Live Score, Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SPL 2025-26 Matchday 37 Goal Rush fixtures – Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli and Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab – on May 20, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live score Matchday 34 Wednesday goal rush
File photo of Al-Ahli players in action during the Saudi Pro League. | Photo: X/ALAHLI_FCEN
Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 Matchday 37 Goal Rush fixtures on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. We will be covering two matches in this blog – Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli and Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab. Al-Ahli are third in the points table and are on a four-match winning streak, and they will be favourites against 11th-placed Al-Khaleej who have lost their last three games. Al-Shabab, down in 13th place, will face the bottom-placed Al-Najma. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Saudi Pro League Goal Rush fixtures right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Points Table

PosTeamPldWinDrawLossGDPts
1Al Nassr332724+6083
2Al Hilal332490+5781
3Al Ahli332463+4378
4Al Qadsiah332283+4574
5Al Ittihad3316710+1155
6Al Taawoun3315810+1553
7Al Ettifaq3314712-449
8Neom SC3312813-544
9Al Hazem3310914-2139
10Al Fayha3310815-1238
11Al Khaleej3310716-537
12Al Fateh339915-1436
13Al Shabab3381114-1235
14Al Kholood339519-2232
15Damac3361116-2029
16Al Riyadh336918-2927
17Al Okhdood335523-4220
18Al Najma332724-4513

Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Match Details

  • Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam

  • Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah

Both matches will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live coverage of the two Saudi Pro League matches tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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