Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Al-Ahli Look To Continue Winning Run; Al-Shabab Face Bottom Side

File photo of Al-Ahli players in action during the Saudi Pro League. | Photo: X/ALAHLI_FCEN

Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 Matchday 37 Goal Rush fixtures on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. We will be covering two matches in this blog – Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli and Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab. Al-Ahli are third in the points table and are on a four-match winning streak, and they will be favourites against 11th-placed Al-Khaleej who have lost their last three games. Al-Shabab, down in 13th place, will face the bottom-placed Al-Najma. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Saudi Pro League Goal Rush fixtures right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 May 2026, 10:03:10 pm IST Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Points Table Pos Team Pld Win Draw Loss GD Pts 1 Al Nassr 33 27 2 4 +60 83 2 Al Hilal 33 24 9 0 +57 81 3 Al Ahli 33 24 6 3 +43 78 4 Al Qadsiah 33 22 8 3 +45 74 5 Al Ittihad 33 16 7 10 +11 55 6 Al Taawoun 33 15 8 10 +15 53 7 Al Ettifaq 33 14 7 12 -4 49 8 Neom SC 33 12 8 13 -5 44 9 Al Hazem 33 10 9 14 -21 39 10 Al Fayha 33 10 8 15 -12 38 11 Al Khaleej 33 10 7 16 -5 37 12 Al Fateh 33 9 9 15 -14 36 13 Al Shabab 33 8 11 14 -12 35 14 Al Kholood 33 9 5 19 -22 32 15 Damac 33 6 11 16 -20 29 16 Al Riyadh 33 6 9 18 -29 27 17 Al Okhdood 33 5 5 23 -42 20 18 Al Najma 33 2 7 24 -45 13

20 May 2026, 10:01:39 pm IST Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Match Details Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam

Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah Both matches will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.