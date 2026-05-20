Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Al-Ahli Look To Continue Winning Run; Al-Shabab Face Bottom Side

Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Al Nassr
|33
|27
|2
|4
|+60
|83
|2
|Al Hilal
|33
|24
|9
|0
|+57
|81
|3
|Al Ahli
|33
|24
|6
|3
|+43
|78
|4
|Al Qadsiah
|33
|22
|8
|3
|+45
|74
|5
|Al Ittihad
|33
|16
|7
|10
|+11
|55
|6
|Al Taawoun
|33
|15
|8
|10
|+15
|53
|7
|Al Ettifaq
|33
|14
|7
|12
|-4
|49
|8
|Neom SC
|33
|12
|8
|13
|-5
|44
|9
|Al Hazem
|33
|10
|9
|14
|-21
|39
|10
|Al Fayha
|33
|10
|8
|15
|-12
|38
|11
|Al Khaleej
|33
|10
|7
|16
|-5
|37
|12
|Al Fateh
|33
|9
|9
|15
|-14
|36
|13
|Al Shabab
|33
|8
|11
|14
|-12
|35
|14
|Al Kholood
|33
|9
|5
|19
|-22
|32
|15
|Damac
|33
|6
|11
|16
|-20
|29
|16
|Al Riyadh
|33
|6
|9
|18
|-29
|27
|17
|Al Okhdood
|33
|5
|5
|23
|-42
|20
|18
|Al Najma
|33
|2
|7
|24
|-45
|13
Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Match Details
Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam
Al-Najma vs Al-Shabab at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah
Both matches will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Saudi Pro League LIVE Score, Goal Rush: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live coverage of the two Saudi Pro League matches tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.