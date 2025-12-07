Premier League 2025-26: Farke Keeps Lid On Emotions After Leeds' Magical Performance Against Liverpool At Elland Road

Daniel Farke's side came from behind twice against the reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday at Elland Road

Premier League 2025-26
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke Photo: Opta
  • Leeds United stole a point against Liverpool on matchday 15 of Premier League

  • The Whites came from behind twice in a 6-goal thriller

  • Check Leeds boss Daniel Farke's reaction

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke kept a lid on his emotions as he revelled in his team's comeback draw against Liverpool, which capped an "exhausting" week.

Farke's side twice came from behind against the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday at Elland Road, first from 2-0 down and then from 3-2 behind.

Ao Tanaka's goal deep in second-half stoppage time saw Leeds snatch a point at the end of a week in which they also beat Chelsea at home, after losing 3-2 to Manchester City last weekend.

Leeds have scored 3+ goals in back-to-back Premier League games at Elland Road for the first time since May 2021, and Farke was left to reflect on a "magic" Elland Road performance.

"Our third game in seven days against big names in European football," he told Sky Sports.

"To get out of this week with these performances and this amount of points is great for the lads. You could feel against the ball we had the energy, in possession we made a few mistakes and were running out of energy.

"We have to be over the line also physically when playing against a top side. We showed unbelievable resilience and experience, and also the flexibility to adapt to different needs. It's just a point, but the lads can take even more than just a point. It feels a bit like a win.

"I also have a job to do and I have to help a bit on the sideline. I can't afford to be too emotional, I have to always try and find solutions and answers to the questions that are being asked. That is my job – but all the credit goes to the guys. It was one of the magic nights at Elland Road.

"We are not one of the best teams in terms of individual quality. I think that is fair to say, but the lads work their socks off and leave their hearts on the pitch. It is outstanding and a joy to work with this group. They deserve to enjoy this weekend."

Hugo Ekitike's brace put Liverpool 2-0 up early in the second half, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach dragged Leeds level before the late drama, which involved Dominik Szoboszlai restoring the Reds' lead prior to Tanaka's last-gasp heroics.

Farke was asked if this was one of his best weeks as a Premier League boss.

He replied: "No, one of the most exhausting ones.

"If you play against Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca and today against Arne Slot and their world-class teams, we know in terms of quality we can't compete with them, so we have to be spot on in tactical terms and try and surprise them sometimes and change the game a little bit.

"Yes, it's joyful after the game to get good results, but to be honest, I'm happy that I can spend the weekend with coffee and cake on the sofa."

Leeds moved up to 16th, now three points clear of the relegation zone, though that may change depending on the outcome of Brighton's clash with West Ham on Sunday.

