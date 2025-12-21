Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Calvert-lewin Continues Fine Form To Pull Hosts Clear Of Bottom Three

Leeds United eased relegation fears with a commanding 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Elland Road, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brace powered the hosts clear of the bottom three

Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace, Premier League
Calvert-Lewin (right) celebrates with Ampadu
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leeds United moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a dominant 4-1 victory at Elland Road

  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to continue his great form, helping Leeds take control before half-time

  • Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach also scored as Palace’s heavily rotated side struggled in front of goal

Leeds United moved six points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone, following a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a brace at Elland Road, while further strikes from Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach completed a commanding win for Daniel Farke's side.

Palace, who made 11 changes from their UEFA Conference League clash with KuPS 48 hours earlier, were undone by two long Ampadu throws at the end of the first half.

The first glanced off Chris Richards in the 38th minute and enabled an unmarked Calvert-Lewin to beat Dean Henderson from close range. Jaka Bijol then flicked on the second for the in-form striker to nod home in first-half stoppage time.

Ampadu made it 3-0 on the hour mark, poking home his first Premier League goal after Palace were slow to react to a second ball in the box.

The Eagles pulled a goal back in the 92nd minute when Justin Devenny calmly tucked home from the penalty spot, after Lucas Perri fouled Christantus Uche in the box.

Devenny then headed a great opportunity against the post from close range shortly afterwards. Leeds capitalised on that reprieve with the final action of the game, as Stach curled a delicious 20-yard free-kick beyond a flat-footed Henderson.

Data Debrief: DCL matches Viduka and Hasselbaink

Calvert-Lewin, who netted his first top-flight brace since November 2020 against Fulham, continued his purple patch to become the fourth Leeds player to score in five successive Premier League games, after Rod Wallace, Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and Mark Viduka.

The in-form striker achieved the feat against his favourite Premier League opponents in Palace, with his tally of seven goals against them the most he has netted against a single team in the competition.

Leeds have also now scored three or more goals in three successive Premier League home matches for the first time since doing so between December 2001 and January 2002; a run that put them top of the table under David O'Leary.

Their opening goal was the first they had scored from a throw in the top flight at Elland Road since a 4-1 win over Wolves in February 2004.

As for Palace, they have lost successive Premier League games for the first time since April.

