Ahmed Khan On Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: "We Don't Meet That Much"

Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor have worked together on several projects.
They have known each other since childhood.
The rift was said to be around 2015.
Director and choreographer Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor have shared a long friendship that reportedly ran aground near 2015. They have known each other since childhood and teamed up on Kapoor's early projects. But speculation of a rift buzzed when Khan claimed Kapoor didn't visit him when he was hospitalised after a vertigo attack. Khan didn't show up at Kapoor's wedding.
Now, Khan has spoken about their relationship's status. “I did Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra and his first film Ishq Vishk as a choreographer. Then I directed him in a film called Fool & Final," he opened up to News18 in an exclusive interview.
Will Ahmed Khan Work Again With Shahid Kapoor?
“After that, I produced Paathshala in which he played a role. But in the recent years, he’s following a certain template of films that he wants to do. I, on the other hand, am making a certain kind of films that I want to make. But is there hope of them reuniting any time soon? “We’ll work together again when we come together (in terms of our sensibilities)," Ahmed specified.
“We’ll come together when we’re on the same page about the kind of films that we want to do. I know that if I take a script to him at that time, he’ll jump into it. But at this point, it’s a fifty-fifty scenario," he elaborated. But Ahmed promptly enumerated that they don’t catch up like they used to and he claimed that is due to life hurling them down on separate paths.
“I mean, we don’t meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kai naye dost aate hai. You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now," he sighed.
Ahmed Khan recently helmed Welcome To The Jungle. Shahid was alst seen in Cocktail 2.