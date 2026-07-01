K Bhagyaraj’s Posthumous Letter: Emotional Farewell, Eye Donation Wish And Debate Over Authenticity

K Bhagyaraj's posthumous letter thanked fans and requested support for son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj.
Emotional farewell also highlighted the veteran filmmaker's decision to donate his eyes.
Social media users remain divided over the authenticity of the touching farewell message.
K Bhagyaraj's posthumous letter has struck an emotional chord with fans, days after the legendary Tamil filmmaker passed away at the age of 73 following a sudden cardiac arrest. Released by his office, the two-page farewell note expresses gratitude to the audiences who supported him throughout his career, discusses his decision to donate his eyes, and carries a heartfelt request for fans to continue encouraging his son, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. However, while many have been deeply moved by the message, others have questioned its authenticity after it began circulating online.
K Bhagyaraj's final message to fans and son
In the letter, Bhagyaraj reflected on a life shaped by the love of his audience, writing that true happiness comes from bringing joy to others. Gratitude was expressed towards fans, colleagues and the many mothers who supported his journey in cinema. He also revealed that his eyes had been donated, adding that they would continue "watching" the people who had loved him.
The filmmaker reserved a special message for his son, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, asking admirers to extend the same affection and encouragement to him in the years ahead. It was written that the applause once received by Bhagyaraj should now become a blessing for his son.
Fans divided over authenticity of farewell letter
While thousands praised the emotional farewell, the letter also triggered debate on social media. Some users questioned why X displayed a "Made with AI" label beneath the post, while others speculated that the note may have been written by Shanthnu and released in his father's name.
At the same time, many defended the letter, suggesting that Bhagyaraj could have prepared it while registering for eye donation. Others pointed out that, as an accomplished screenwriter, leaving behind a carefully written farewell would have been in keeping with his personality.
The letter was released just days after Bhagyaraj's funeral, which was held with full state honours following his passing on June 27. The veteran filmmaker concluded his final message by saying that although his physical journey had ended, he would continue to live on through his films, screenplays, dialogues and humanity.