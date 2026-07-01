K Bhagyaraj’s Posthumous Letter: Emotional Farewell, Eye Donation Wish And Debate Over Authenticity

K Bhagyaraj's posthumous letter has struck an emotional chord with fans, days after the legendary Tamil filmmaker passed away at the age of 73 following a sudden cardiac arrest. Released by his office, the two-page farewell note expresses gratitude to the audiences who supported him throughout his career, discusses his decision to donate his eyes, and carries a heartfelt request for fans to continue encouraging his son, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. However, while many have been deeply moved by the message, others have questioned its authenticity after it began circulating online.