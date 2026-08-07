'To Whom It May Concern': Dipke Responds After Bhagwat Backs Gen Z Protesters

Bhagwat said Gen Z protesters deserve dialogue, not anti-national labels, during Mumbai event.
Dipke mocked BJP leaders after Bhagwat's remarks contradicted criticism of student protest movement.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a direct swipe at BJP leaders on Friday, August 7, 2026. He posted "To whom it may concern..." on X, responding to a post carrying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments defending Gen Z protesters.
Nationwide student protests erupted last month over the NEET-UG paper leak. Bhagwat spoke at a Mumbai event on Thursday, August 6, 2026. He said that protesting does not make young people anti-national as Hindustan Times reported.
Dipke's message targets BJP leaders who previously labelled the agitating students as "anti-national" and said the movement had foreign links.
Bhagwat Backs Gen Z
Bhagwat said modern youth seek logical explanations for policies.
Bhagwat said, "When we were of their age (youth), we would listen to our elders. We never used to question. Now, the Gen Z wants logical answers."
He said that protest serves as a form of dialogue in a democracy. It is not inherently wrong, provided it does not create societal divisions.
Bhagwat said, "Gen Z are our own children. If they protest for an issue, how can they become anti-national? Their concerns should be heard."
Bhagwat also said India's education policy requires improvement and demands constructive discussion.
Views On Same-Sex Marriage
Responding to a question on the legalisation of same-sex marriage, Bhagwat said the LGBTQ community is a part of society and has traditionally been accommodated, but argued that marriage, or vivaah, is an institution centred on the family and the upbringing of future generations, as per ANI.
He said society must first be prepared before any legal changes are introduced. "Laws do not dictate society; society dictates laws. We must educate society first. At this stage, if we tamper with the institution of vivaah, it could create other side effects," Bhagwat said
Digital Discipline
On the influence of social media on Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Bhagwat said forming rules alone is not enough and that success depends on changes in attitude. He said laws become effective when society accepts them.
Bhagwat also cautioned about fake videos and false statements being attributed to people through technology. He said social media content should not be trusted without verification from authentic sources and called for self-imposed discipline while using social media.
Bhagwat was speaking at the 15th anniversary of IIMUN, which brought together more than 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19 from over 100 cities across India. The conference focuses on the theme “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way.