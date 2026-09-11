Pakistan’s Nightmare Continues As England Move Closer To Series Whitewash

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England tightened their grip on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston as a rain-hit second day left the visitors staring at another heavy defeat. Resuming on 156/4, England piled on 297 more runs to reach 453, securing a commanding 320-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook made 75, while Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith scored 65 and 69 respectively before Ollie Robinson added a crucial 50 down the order. Pakistan debutant Razaullah impressed with 4/148, but England’s depth proved decisive. Pakistan’s second innings then began disastrously, with Ollie Robinson dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks in his first over to reduce them to 0/2. Shan Masood and Azan Awais resisted thereafter, taking Pakistan to 52/2 when rain ended play early. Pakistan still trail by 268 runs with eight wickets remaining.

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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights
England's Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub on day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 photos
Pakistan's players walk off following the conclusion of England's first innings during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook, left, leaves the pitch after being run out by Pakistan's Shan Masood during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Azan Awais
Pakistan's Azan Awais during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Razaullah
Pakistan's Razaullah slips over during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook, center, is run out by Pakistan's Shan Masood during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 gallery
England's Harry Brook, right, makes a run during day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Razaullah
Pakistan's Razaullah bowls a delivery on day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs Pakistan Cricket 3rd Test day 2 highlights-Englands Dan Lawrence
England's Dan Lawrence bats on day two of the third cricket Test between England and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Thursday Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP

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