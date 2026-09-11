Pakistan’s Nightmare Continues As England Move Closer To Series Whitewash
England tightened their grip on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston as a rain-hit second day left the visitors staring at another heavy defeat. Resuming on 156/4, England piled on 297 more runs to reach 453, securing a commanding 320-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook made 75, while Dan Lawrence and Jamie Smith scored 65 and 69 respectively before Ollie Robinson added a crucial 50 down the order. Pakistan debutant Razaullah impressed with 4/148, but England’s depth proved decisive. Pakistan’s second innings then began disastrously, with Ollie Robinson dismissing Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique for ducks in his first over to reduce them to 0/2. Shan Masood and Azan Awais resisted thereafter, taking Pakistan to 52/2 when rain ended play early. Pakistan still trail by 268 runs with eight wickets remaining.
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