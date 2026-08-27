‘We Do Not Want To Ruin Our Children’s Future’: Delhi JJ Camp Residents Resist Savda Ghevra Move

A resident representative, Shaista Khan, said the residents were not opposed to relocation itself, but objected to being moved to Savda Ghevra. “We already know we have to leave this place. We understand there is a policy and we must comply. We just want our fair share. We had already suggested an alternative location to you, and we even agreed to relocate to the flats in Dwarka. We do not want to go to Savda Ghevra,” she said.