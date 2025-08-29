Families In Delhi JJ Colonies Spend A Fortune Just For Safe Water

In Savda Ghevra and other informal settlements, even a simple glass of water comes at a huge cost. Families spend up to 15% of their tiny monthly incomes on buying canned water because taps rarely provide safe drinking water. Getting an RO system is simply unaffordable. Broken toilets, leaking roofs, damp walls, and unsafe homes make daily life even harder. Women are often forced to relieve themselves in nearby fields. Greenpeace India’s audit exposes these harsh realities and calls for urgent solutions, like water ATMs and tankers, to ensure residents have safe, reliable water.

