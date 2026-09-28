Japanese Actor Kentaro Sakaguchi's Wife Calls Police To Their Residence, 11 Days After Marriage Announcement

Police responded to Kentaro Sakaguchi’s home early on September 17 after a report on domestic dispute.
Japanese outlet Women Seven reported the incident on September 28 and said the argument had escalated.
Local sources said the report may have been filed by Kentaro’s wife.
Police were called to Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi’s home early on September 17 over a domestic-dispute report, Japanese outlet Women Seven reported. Officers who received the call responded immediately to the scene, and it is understood that the argument between the couple had escalated.
Japanese weekly Josei Seven, citing police sources reported that an emergency 110 call was made from the actor's residence around midnight on September 17, following an argument between him and his new wife.
Kentaro's agency has not issued any official statement on the incident.
Kentaro Sakaguchi marriage announcement
The call to the police came roughly 11 days after Sakaguchi’s wedding news. On September 6, he told fans through his official fan club that he had married a non-celebrity woman he had been dating, and the announcement drew significant attention. His wife is a hair and makeup artist three years older than him.
The pair reportedly met on the Nippon TV series Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, where she was part of the hair and makeup team. They had been together for more than five years. The announcement had put the actor’s private life in focus, and the report of a police visit days later drew even more attention.
Kentaro Sakaguchi's career and upcoming drama
Sakaguchi started out as a model in 2010 before moving into acting. He has appeared in films such as Heroine Shikkaku, Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, Dr. Chocolate, CODE: The Price of Wishes, The 64th and The 100th Love with You.
In Korea, he gained popularity through projects including the Sino-Korean drama Things That Come After Love, where he appeared alongside actress Lee Se-young. He will be seen in Channel A’s new Tuesday drama Kidnap Game, which will premiere on October 6.