Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips Fight Back As New Zealand Reach 246/5 At Stumps On Day 1

P Photo Webdesk 27 November 2026 1:04 pm Published at: 27 November 2026 12:38 pm Updated on:

New Zealand reached 246 for five at stumps on the first day of the second Test against India here on Friday after India’s bowlers tightened their grip through the middle session. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl. India picked up three wickets in the post-lunch session to leave New Zealand at 131 for four at tea. But the hosts recovered through the final session and closed the day stronger. Tom Blundell remained unbeaten on 53, Glenn Phillips was unbeaten on 36 and Daryl Mitchell made 31 as New Zealand repaired the innings after tea. Skipper Tom Latham had earlier led the effort with 59 off 128 balls. His knock gave New Zealand a base before Akash Deep (2/52) removed him, but Blundell and Phillips carried the innings to the close.