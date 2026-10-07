Kiara Advani pregnancy news confirms the couple’s second child announcement.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara welcomed daughter Saraayah in July 2025.
Kiara Advani previously described motherhood as a life-changing experience.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a picture featuring their daughter Saraayah, who was born in July 2025. The announcement echoed the way they had shared their first pregnancy, with baby booties becoming part of the family’s latest reveal.
Kiara shared the picture with the message, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” The actress and Sidharth were seen holding a fresh pair of knitted baby booties alongside Saraayah.
Kiara Advani opened up about motherhood
Kiara has spoken openly about how becoming a mother changed her life. In a conversation with Raj Shamani, she said she felt like a “completely different person” before and after motherhood. She had also described herself as becoming “more of a tigress” after having her daughter.
Her Toxic co-star Huma Qureshi had earlier praised Kiara’s dedication while filming the project. At a press event, Huma recalled that Kiara had been six months pregnant while shooting a rain sequence and described the actor as “standing like a rock”. Huma said the experience had been inspiring to watch.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship
Kiara and Sidharth first worked together on Shershaah, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Their romance was reportedly sparked while working on the film, although they kept their relationship private for some time.
The couple married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding became one of Bollywood’s most closely followed celebrity events.
They announced their first pregnancy in February 2025 and welcomed daughter Saraayah Malhotra in July that year. The couple has generally kept their family life away from the spotlight while continuing with their professional commitments.
With the latest pregnancy announcement, the actors are now preparing to welcome another member into their family, with Saraayah set to become a big sister.