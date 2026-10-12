Real Madrid Cruise Past Villarreal As Mbappé Stars And Vinícius Sees Red

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 October 2026 8:37 am

Real Madrid delivered a masterclass at the Santiago Bernabéu, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga. Los Blancos controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, breaking the deadlock just before halftime when Kylian Mbappé clinically finished off a swift counter-attack. Villarreal attempted to respond after the break, but Madrid's defense remained impenetrable. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead with a composed strike from the edge of the box, before Vinícius Júnior put the result beyond doubt late in the match with a dazzling solo run and finish. However, the Brazilian forward's evening took a dramatic turn deep in stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card following a heated altercation. Despite finishing with ten men, the win solidifies Real Madrid's dominance at the summit of the table, showcasing both defensive steel and ruthless attacking flair.