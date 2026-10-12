Real Madrid Cruise Past Villarreal As Mbappé Stars And Vinícius Sees Red

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Real Madrid delivered a masterclass at the Santiago Bernabéu, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga. Los Blancos controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, breaking the deadlock just before halftime when Kylian Mbappé clinically finished off a swift counter-attack. Villarreal attempted to respond after the break, but Madrid's defense remained impenetrable. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead with a composed strike from the edge of the box, before Vinícius Júnior put the result beyond doubt late in the match with a dazzling solo run and finish. However, the Brazilian forward's evening took a dramatic turn deep in stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card following a heated altercation. Despite finishing with ten men, the win solidifies Real Madrid's dominance at the summit of the table, showcasing both defensive steel and ruthless attacking flair.

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Kylian Mbappe La Liga soccer match
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe receives the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga soccer match Kylian Mbappe
Villarreal's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi saves shot by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid's Yan Diomande scores first goal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Yan Diomande scores during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Villarreal's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi punches the ball in front of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in action in front of Villarreal's Alberto Moleiro during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Villarreal's Ayoze Perez, front , and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Villarreal's Alex Freemanm left and Kylian Mbappe fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's head coach Jose Mourinho argues with a referee during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2026-27: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball with Villarreal's Pau Navarro, left, and Villarreal's Juan Foyth during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

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