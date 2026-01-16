Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Begins Shooting As Anupam Kher Reunites With Original Cast

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has officially gone on floors, reuniting Anupam Kher with several members of the original cast.
Anupam Kher shared BTS pictures, giving fans a nostalgic glimpse from the film set.
The sequel brings back Boman Irani’s iconic Khurana and welcomes Ravi Kishan to the ensemble cast.
The much-loved Khoslas are officially back. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has gone on floors, with Anupam Kher confirming the update through a series of behind-the-scenes posts from the set. The sequel reunites several members of the original cast, instantly stirring nostalgia among fans of the 2006 cult comedy.
Khosla Ka Ghosla original cast reunion sparks excitement
Anupam Kher shared photos with Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Kiran Juneja, all of whom played key roles in the first film. Reflecting on the anticipation surrounding the sequel, the veteran actor spoke about the rare emotional pull the story continues to hold across generations. His posts suggest that the spirit of the original film remains intact, driven by warmth, humour and everyday chaos.
Boman Irani’s Khurana makes a return
One of the most talked-about updates from the set is the return of Boman Irani’s Kishan Khurana, the smooth-talking antagonist audiences loved to hate. Anupam teased the comeback with a short clip showing Irani slipping back into Khurana’s trademark expression, a moment that quickly went viral and reaffirmed the character’s lasting impact.
New faces join the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast
The sequel also introduces Ravi Kishan in a key role. Welcoming him to the project, Anupam praised the actor’s versatility and screen presence, hinting at interesting dynamics within the ensemble. The addition promises fresh energy while staying rooted in the film’s middle-class Delhi milieu.
Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the original Khosla Ka Ghosla won critical acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. With filming now underway, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 aims to revisit that beloved world, blending familiar conflicts with new turns.