Ramayana collected ₹8.45 crore in India net earnings on Day 23.
Its worldwide total reached ₹1,790.10 crore, surpassing Baahubali 2.
The film has sold approximately 4.17 crore tickets across its theatrical run.
Ramayana has achieved another major box office milestone, overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer reached a worldwide collection of ₹1,790.10 crore on Day 23, moving past Baahubali 2's lifetime earnings of ₹1,788.06 crore. The achievement comes as the film's daily earnings begin to slow down in India.
Ramayana box office collection: Day 23 language-wise breakdown
According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected ₹8.45 crore in India net collections on its fourth Friday, along with ₹5 crore from overseas markets. The domestic figure marked a 12.4 per cent drop from Thursday's ₹9.65 crore. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹1,000.55 crore, while the domestic gross has reached ₹1,195.10 crore.
The film's fourth Friday earnings came from 6,584 shows across five languages. The Hindi version contributed ₹5 crore from 4,976 shows, making it the biggest contributor. Kannada added ₹1.25 crore from 327 shows, while Tamil collected ₹1.05 crore from 627 shows. Malayalam brought in ₹1 crore from 516 shows and Telugu contributed ₹15 lakh from 138 shows.
Overseas markets have played an important role in the film's worldwide performance. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana added ₹5 crore internationally on Day 23, taking its overseas gross to ₹595 crore. The film has reportedly earned around $29.20 million in North America, with the extended Thanksgiving holiday expected to offer another opportunity to attract audiences.
Ramayana moves ahead of Baahubali 2 worldwide
With its current worldwide total, Ramayana now ranks third among the highest-grossing Indian films. Dangal remains at the top with ₹2,070.30 crore, followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at ₹1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2 has moved to fourth place with ₹1,788.06 crore, while Pushpa 2: The Rule rounds off the top five with ₹1,742.10 crore.
An estimated 3,94,518 tickets were sold on Day 23, taking the film's total theatrical ticket sales to approximately 4.17 crore.
Directed as a two-part adaptation of the epic, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman. The first instalment released in cinemas on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028.