Ramayana moves ahead of Baahubali 2 worldwide

With its current worldwide total, Ramayana now ranks third among the highest-grossing Indian films. Dangal remains at the top with ₹2,070.30 crore, followed by Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at ₹1,813.39 crore. Baahubali 2 has moved to fourth place with ₹1,788.06 crore, while Pushpa 2: The Rule rounds off the top five with ₹1,742.10 crore.