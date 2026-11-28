Shobhinaw Satyaa played Neem Karoli Baba in the film Hanuman Ansh.
The actor said industry acquaintances conveyed praise from filmmakers for his performance.
His grandfather’s final words in 2024 encouraged him to pursue acting.
Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who played Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, has received appreciation for his performance from people in the film industry. However, the actor revealed that no filmmaker has personally called him to praise his work. In an interview with SCREEN, he spoke about the compliments that have reached him through industry acquaintances, his struggle to find acting opportunities and the personal experience that eventually pushed him towards acting.
Shobhinaw Satyaa on receiving praise for Hanuman Ansh
Asked whether a filmmaker had ever called him unexpectedly to compliment his performance, Shobhinaw said, "No. When I meet people in person, they’ve said, ‘You’ve done a great job. Well done. God bless you.’ Receiving a phone call separately is an entirely different matter because they would have to get my number and then speak to me. But, yes, through directors and other people from the industry, I get to know that they’ve met someone who asked them to convey a message to me: ‘Please tell him he acted really well.’ So, I have received such heartwarming compliments from people."
Before Hanuman Ansh, the actor said he regularly auditioned but rarely received feedback from casting teams. Having also worked as an acting teacher, he recalled that his students often encouraged him, but he had little opportunity to understand where his performances needed improvement.
How his grandfather inspired his acting career
Shobhinaw's decision to pursue acting became personal after his grandfather died in 2024. Recalling his final words, the actor said, "In 2024, my grandfather died and his last words to me were, ‘You’ve been trying your luck in writing and direction for so long. Try acting once, maybe that’s where you are destined to be.’ Since those were his last words, I focussed on them, and in January 2025, I received several projects as an assistant director, but I refused all of them."
He also revealed that his acquaintance Shubham Somu Srivastava continued offering him projects, including one connected to Hanuman Ansh. Shobhinaw initially wanted to join as an assistant director, but eventually became part of the film after the makers expressed interest in having him on board.
The actor also recalled playing a lead role in a 10-minute short film while studying at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2016. He said circumstances had repeatedly pushed him towards acting, although opportunities took time to materialise.
Hanuman Ansh initially opened to a modest response but gained momentum through word of mouth. The film reportedly collected over ₹453 crore worldwide and is now streaming on Sony LIV.