Shobhinaw Satyaa on receiving praise for Hanuman Ansh

Asked whether a filmmaker had ever called him unexpectedly to compliment his performance, Shobhinaw said, "No. When I meet people in person, they’ve said, ‘You’ve done a great job. Well done. God bless you.’ Receiving a phone call separately is an entirely different matter because they would have to get my number and then speak to me. But, yes, through directors and other people from the industry, I get to know that they’ve met someone who asked them to convey a message to me: ‘Please tell him he acted really well.’ So, I have received such heartwarming compliments from people."