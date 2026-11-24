Ayan Mukherji opened up on his films at IFFI 2026.
He talked about the under-performance of Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, calling it 'somebody else's franchise.'
He also clarified the long delay of Brahmastra 2.
Addressing the divided reaction to Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, director Ayan Mukerji gave fresh insight into the franchise's long-awaited follow-up. Taking the stage at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Mukerji dissected the missteps of his 2022 fantasy spectacle and insisted how that feedback has recalibrated his creative process. He also confirmed that Brahmastra: Part Two is actively in the works. He's also pausing new ventures until the sequel is locked in.
Muherji shared, "Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make Part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how Part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn't fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they would make it, shot a little bit of Part 2, and then after Part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it."
The director also reflected on how viewers received the franchise opener. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva hit cinemas in 2022—winning acclaim for its ambitious fantasy world, scale, and visual effects, even as pockets of the audience took issue with its narrative.
The director elaborated, "Each team of producers and directors has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn't have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with Part 1. We had it in oure had it in our minds, but we definitely needed Part 1 to take that step."
Looking back at the public reaction, Ayan described the film's arrival as a "slightly rockier landing," insisting that creators owe it to viewers to absorb feedback rather than swat away critique.
"I don't think the audience fails the film; they are always king. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there af there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling," he underlined.
Ayan Mukherji Opens Up On War 2's Underperformance
Appearing alongside Basil Joseph at a session during the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Mukerji also weighed in on the underwhelming run of his directorial venture War 2.
"So, War 2 is a whole different conversation for me, because while it is a number two of a franchise, it was not a film that I had written, and it was a different experience," he remarked.
"I stepped in and made that decision to step in to direct something which was, the core of the creation was, at Yash Raj Films and done by the writers of War and Siddharth Anand and under the leadership of Mr. Aditya Chopra... I worked hard on War 2, and it was a franchise which belonged to somebody else, and while we worked hard, we did not get the full result that we had hoped to get with that film," he confessed.
War 2 released in 2025 with Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR stepping into the role of the antagonist in his Hindi cinema debut.
The box office response for the film, a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 hit War, was severely underwhelming.