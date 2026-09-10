BRICS Summit: Delhi Restricts Non-Scheduled Flights Within 300-Kilometre Radius On Sept 11-13

Delhi will restrict non-scheduled flights during the three-day BRICS Summit.
Scheduled commercial services and approved dignitary aircraft will remain exempt.
Around 35 special aircraft carrying foreign delegations are expected to arrive.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has imposed temporary airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, prohibiting non-scheduled flight operations between 7 am and 11 pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.
The restrictions will apply to private charters and other non-scheduled aircraft operating at airports within a 300-kilometre radius of the national capital.
According to the official Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), airlines operating regular commercial schedules will remain unaffected.
Special aircraft carrying foreign dignitaries and their delegations may also operate during the restricted hours, subject to prior clearance of their itineraries and flight plans by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The exemptions also cover state-owned aircraft and helicopters transporting governors or chief ministers.
Flights operated by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and Aviation Research Centre will be permitted. Army Aviation helicopters conducting airborne Quick Response Team missions and aircraft deployed for casualty evacuation or urgent medical transport may operate after securing MHA approval.
Safdarjung Airport will remain closed during the restrictions, except for IAF helicopters assigned to emergency or VIP duties and BSF or IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard for immediate backup.
Around 35 Special Aircraft Expected
Officials expect approximately 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and chartered planes carrying foreign delegations, to arrive in Delhi for the summit. Around 12 heads of state are likely to participate.
September 11 is expected to record the heaviest traffic, with delegations from Russia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, the Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria scheduled to arrive. Representatives from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected the following day.
Authorities have made arrangements at Noida International Airport, Hindon and Jaipur to park aircraft carrying visiting leaders and delegations. Lucknow Airport has also been placed on standby.
Delhi Deploys 15,000 Police Personnel
Delhi Police has drawn up a multi-layered security plan involving approximately 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Special Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Agrawal said the preparations had been coordinated with several agencies and included surveys of delegation routes and advance traffic advisories.
“We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements,” Agrawal said.
Personnel will be stationed at the airport, hotels, summit-related venues and other locations that visiting dignitaries may travel to. The deployment will cover law and order, traffic regulation and the protection of foreign leaders.
Bharat Mandapam, the principal venue for the summit, has been placed under a layered security arrangement with tighter access controls and increased surveillance. Delhi Police is also working with authorities in neighbouring states to secure the movement of delegations into and around the national capital.