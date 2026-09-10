Mike Hesson's Loyalty In Question? Rashid Latif Flags His IPL Connection

Rashid Latif questioned Mike Hesson's loyalty as Pakistan's red-ball head coach, citing his IPL associations
Hesson's previous IPL roles at Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have raised concerns for Latif
Latif suggested foreign coaches with IPL links could face outside influence, while stressing he was not naming anyone
Pakistan's cricket crisis has now spilled into questions over the loyalty of its coaching staff, with former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif raising doubts about Mike Hesson's association with the team.
Hesson, who was appointed Pakistan's white-ball head coach, has taken charge of the red-ball side for the third and final Test against England in Birmingham. His expanded role comes amid major changes within the Pakistan setup, with seven players dropped before the third Test and two coaches sent back.
While Hesson has been entrusted with leading Pakistan in a crucial Test, Latif believes a foreign coach's background and previous associations must also be taken into consideration.
"Mike Hesson, for me, security concerns are a different thing, but the loyalty factor is very important for a foreign coach. When I talk about Bob Woolmer, I know he was loyal. He had such loyalty. Then, if I talk about Geoff Lawson as a person, as a player, he was professional. He stayed in Lahore. He had loyalty," Latif said during a discussion on YouTube.
Latif argued that previous foreign coaches had demonstrated a strong commitment to Pakistan, but claimed Hesson's IPL background could lead to questions over his loyalty.
"All the others who have come, please help me remember; all of them were foreigners who became Pakistan coaches. They all did their work with heart. I am not putting the blame on anyone, but the coach who has come after doing the IPL. There will always be doubt about him."
Hesson is no stranger to the IPL, having previously worked as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab. He later became the Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
For Latif, those previous connections are significant enough to warrant scrutiny, although he made it clear that he was not directly accusing Hesson of being disloyal to Pakistan.
"Loyalty factor is very important, and it remains doubtful. I am not saying someone is not loyal; he might be, of course, he might, but it's better if these things are checked. Check the history. The connection would be there," said Latif.
The former Pakistan player then suggested that coaches with links to IPL circles could potentially be influenced by outside interests. He did not identify any individual or organisation while making the claim.
"So the damage that we couldn't do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with the IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that's how agents are made. I am not taking anybody's name," he added.
Latif's remarks come as Pakistan attempt to navigate a turbulent period, with changes to both their squad and coaching structure taking place during the England series.