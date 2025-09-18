Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Deepika Padukone has stepped down from Kalki 2898 AD sequel
The makers, in a statement, said that the film 'deserves commitment'
Padukone played a pivotal role in the first instalment
Actress Deepika Padukone, who played Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD (2024), won't be reprising her role in the sequel. Yes, you read it right! She has stepped down from Nag Ashwin's directorial. The news has been confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of the film.
On Wednesday, taking to its X handle, the makers released a statement that read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD."
"After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more," the statement read further.
From the statement, it is clear that Deepika was not able to dedicate more time to the project, and this might be the reason she was dropped from it.
Deepika played a crucial part in Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She was pregnant when she shot a few crucial scenes of the film.
Last year, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, producers and sisters Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies shared that 30-35 % of part two had already been shot. They also added that Deepika will still be the mother in some part of the film.
Reportedly, made on a whopping budget of more than Rs 700 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was said to be the most expensive movie in Indian cinema history. It grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
Coming back to Deepika, her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel comes after declining to be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas. Her demands, including a strict eight-hour shift, created a tiff between her and Vanga, who later lashed out at the actress on X, without taking her name.
Deepika is reuniting with Atlee for an upcoming project, co-starring Allu Arjun. Reports claim that she will also star in King with Shah Rukh Khan.