Deepika Padukone 'Will Not Be A Part Of' Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Confirms Makers

Deepika Padukone who played a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD is no longer part of the sequel. The news was confirmed today by the makers.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika Padukone has stepped down from Kalki 2898 AD Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepika Padukone has stepped down from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

  • The makers, in a statement, said that the film 'deserves commitment'

  • Padukone played a pivotal role in the first instalment

Actress Deepika Padukone, who played Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD (2024), won't be reprising her role in the sequel. Yes, you read it right! She has stepped down from Nag Ashwin's directorial. The news has been confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of the film.

Deepika Padukone exits Kalki 2898 AD sequel

On Wednesday, taking to its X handle, the makers released a statement that read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD."

"After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more," the statement read further.

Towards the end, the makers wished Deepika "best with her future works".

Deepika Padukone to not star in The Intern remake - Instagram
Deepika Padukone Steps Away From Acting In The Intern Remake? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

From the statement, it is clear that Deepika was not able to dedicate more time to the project, and this might be the reason she was dropped from it.

Deepika played a crucial part in Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She was pregnant when she shot a few crucial scenes of the film.

Related Content
Related Content

Last year, at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, producers and sisters Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies shared that 30-35 % of part two had already been shot. They also added that Deepika will still be the mother in some part of the film.

Reportedly, made on a whopping budget of more than Rs 700 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was said to be the most expensive movie in Indian cinema history. It grossed more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11 - Instagram
Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Coming back to Deepika, her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel comes after declining to be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas. Her demands, including a strict eight-hour shift, created a tiff between her and Vanga, who later lashed out at the actress on X, without taking her name.

Deepika is reuniting with Atlee for an upcoming project, co-starring Allu Arjun. Reports claim that she will also star in King with Shah Rukh Khan.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination