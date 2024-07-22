South Cinema

Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod alleged that 'Kalki 2898 AD' hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and went against what is described in the scriptures.

A still of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD
'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11
Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', led by Prabhas entered its fourth week on Friday, and surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark domestically. The sci-fi thriller which released on June 27, has achieved a new milestone by becoming the seventh Indian movie to enter the coveted Rs 1000 crore club. Amidst achieving this feat, the film has landed into trouble after almost one month of its release.

As per a report in ANI, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam  alleged that the film hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and went against what is described in the scriptures. He has sent a legal notice to producers and actors.  

Acharya Pramod said that India is a land of emotions, faith and devotion. The values of Santana Dharma should not be tampered with and the scriptures of Sanatana should not be altered. ''Lord Kalki Narayan is at the center of our faith. He is considered the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu,'' he added.

He further said, "Much is written about the incarnation of Kalki in the Puranas, and based on this, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham on February 19."

'Kalki 2898 AD' makers sue trade analysts
'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Acharya said that they have noted some objections and are waiting for a response. He also claimed that playing with the sentiments of Hindus has become a pastime for filmmakers and saints are portrayed as demons. ''Freedom of expression does not mean that you can play with our faith,'' he said.

The legal notice sent to the makers and actors of 'Kalki 2898 AD' read: "Your movie has changed the basic concept about Lord Kalki, from what has been written and explained in Hindu puranic scriptures and, for the said reasons, the portrayal and depiction of the story of Lord Kalki is wholly inaccurate and also blatantly disrespectful to these sacred texts which are central to the religious beliefs and practices of a vast number of devotees, numbering in the hundred of crores."

It further stated, "Such a depiction has already led to confusion and further has the propensity to irretrievably tarnish the mythology and ethos of Lord Kalki in the hearts and minds of devout Hindus, which will lead to misunderstanding, misinterpretation and subsequent erosion of the Hindu faith, thereby causing extreme distress to the faith and religious sentiments of our client, and needless to say, of the wider Hindu community at large''.

'Kalki 2898 AD' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others.

