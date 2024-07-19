'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report

The source also said that the legal notice states that both Sumit an Rohit will now have to mention their source for 'Kalki 2898 AD' collections, which they have claimed are the real earnings. ''They will also have to submit daily collections with a territorial breakup to back up their claim. If they fail to do so within a stipulated time frame, both will be liable to pay the producers a fine of Rs. 25 crores for publishing blatant lies and fake narratives, which have been their hallmark. No wonder they are known as samosa critics,'' added the source.