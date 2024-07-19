'Kalki 2898 AD' Makers Sue Trade Analysts; Accuse Them Of Sharing 'Fake' Box Office Numbers Of Prabhas Starrer-Report

Prabhas-led film 'Kalki 2898 AD', released on June 27, made its box office debut with a thunderous opening. The movie is currently in the third week of its release and still minting moolah at the ticket windows. As per makers, the sci-fi thriller has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. As per a report in Bollwyood Hungama, the makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have sent a legal notice to two individuals- Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal, for their tweets against the film's box office collections. They claimed that the box office numbers given by the producers are fake.
A source told the portal that Sumit Kadel has received the copy of the legal notice while Rohit Jaiswal should get it by the end of today or latest by Saturday.
The source further said that these two individuals known as ''samosa critics'' in the industry claimed on their social media accounts that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are ''wilfully putting out fake figures''. They have been posting about it regularly and their tweets were ''slanderous'' and called the producers ''cheaters''.
The source also said that the legal notice states that both Sumit an Rohit will now have to mention their source for 'Kalki 2898 AD' collections, which they have claimed are the real earnings. ''They will also have to submit daily collections with a territorial breakup to back up their claim. If they fail to do so within a stipulated time frame, both will be liable to pay the producers a fine of Rs. 25 crores for publishing blatant lies and fake narratives, which have been their hallmark. No wonder they are known as samosa critics,'' added the source.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Disha Patani among others. SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Verma, and Mrunal Thakur among others had special cameo appearances.