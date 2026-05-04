Vijay Earns Praise From Nani, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal As TVK Takes Lead In Tamil Nadu

TVK takes lead in Tamil Nadu, and celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Nani and Kajal Aggarwal have reacted to Vijay’s political debut, calling the moment historic and full of promise.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Celebs react to Vijay’s big moment
TVK takes lead Tamil Nadu Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu as Vijay earns widespread celebrity support.

  • Tiger Shroff, Nani, and Kajal Aggarwal among key names reacting strongly.

  • Early trends signal potential shift in Tamil Nadu’s long-standing political landscape.

TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu, and the early trends have already sparked widespread reactions across the film industry. Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is being celebrated by several celebrities as his party edges ahead in a closely watched election.

From Bollywood to the South film industries, congratulatory messages have poured in, reflecting both admiration and curiosity around this new political chapter.

TVK takes the lead in Tamil Nadu: Tiger Shroff, Nani, and others react

Tiger Shroff shared his support, where it was expressed that the faith people have in Vijay is remarkable and that more power is wished for his next phase.

Nani also reacted, with it being noted that standing strong through challenges defines such journeys, while congratulating Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu.

All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari.  - null
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Ram Pothineni echoed a similar sentiment, calling it a moment of new beginnings.

Kajal Aggarwal, Siddhi Idnani and others call it historic

Kajal Aggarwal’s message stood out for its detail, where it was described as a resounding and emotional victory reflecting people’s trust and connection with Vijay. It was further stated that the moment symbolised perseverance and vision.

Siddhi Idnani highlighted the journey as proof that discipline and belief can inspire millions, while Jiiva kept it brief yet celebratory with an energetic reaction.

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
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All eyes on Vijay the renowned film actor - The renowned actor-turned-politician Vijay amidst a sea of supporters and enthusiastic public crowd, during his election campaign at Kanya Kumari.  - null
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RJ Balaji termed the development “historic”, reinforcing how significant the shift appears to many observers.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed happiness over the moment, adding a personal layer to the public response.

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First-Day First Hit: Vijay Makes Blockbuster Political Debut

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Vijay’s political entry has disrupted a space long dominated by established parties, making this lead particularly significant. As counting continues and official confirmation is awaited, the momentum around TVK suggests a major turning point could be unfolding.

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