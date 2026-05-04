Ranveer Allahbadia Documentary On India’s Got Latent Controversy Aims Closure

Summary of this article
Ranveer Allahbadia's documentary will chronicle India’s Got Latent controversy day by day.
Creator reunites with Samay Raina, marking a return to comedy platform.
Documentary aims to address backlash, offering closure after widespread controversy.
Ranveer Allahbadia has confirmed that he is working on a documentary centred on India’s Got Latent controversy, signalling a clear attempt to address the backlash head-on. The announcement came through a behind-the-scenes vlog following his recent appearance on a comedy show, where he reunited with familiar faces after months of public scrutiny.
The creator described the project as a way to document events in detail, suggesting that it would offer a clearer perspective on how the controversy unfolded.
Ranveer Allahbadia's documentary to revisit India’s Got Latent controversy
In his vlog, it was stated by Allahbadia that every day of the controversy had been recorded and would be presented chronologically. It was further expressed that the intention behind the documentary was to “bury” the controversy and move into a new phase of life.
He also invited viewers to share what angles they would like to see explored, indicating that the project may include multiple perspectives. The approach hints at a reflective tone rather than a defensive one.
Return with Samay Raina and the road ahead
The announcement followed his on-screen reunion with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The appearance marked his return to a comedy platform after the incident, which he described as emotionally significant.
It was shared by him that stepping back into that space felt daunting, but he approached it as a professional commitment. The vlog also captured lighter moments backstage, suggesting an attempt to ease back into public life.
The controversy had begun after remarks made on India’s Got Latent sparked widespread outrage and legal complaints involving multiple creators. The fallout led to episodes being removed and intense online debate.
The documentary is expected to release next month, potentially offering a detailed look at one of the most talked-about creator controversies in recent times.