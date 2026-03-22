To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

NSUI activists staging a demonstration in demand of justice for Anitha and ban of NEET on September 4, 2017 in Bengaluru, India. A few days back Anitha a 17yr old girl from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after she failed to get admission in a Medical College. The Apex Court ordered last month that admissions in Tamil Nadu would be based not on Class 12 marks but on NEET, the national common entrance exam, which Anitha could not crack. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

NSUI activists staging a demonstration in demand of justice for Anitha and ban of NEET on September 4, 2017 in Bengaluru, India. A few days back Anitha a 17yr old girl from Tamil Nadu committed suicide after she failed to get admission in a Medical College. The Apex Court ordered last month that admissions in Tamil Nadu would be based not on Class 12 marks but on NEET, the national common entrance exam, which Anitha could not crack. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times