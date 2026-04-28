Ukraine Downs Record 33,000 Russian Drones In March

Ukrainian military officials said the majority of the targets included surveillance drones, loitering munitions, and attack UAVs launched by Russia against frontline positions, infrastructure, and urban centres.

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A rescue worker walks inside apartments destroyed by a Russian strike in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)
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Summary of this article

  • Ukraine said it shot down 33,000 Russian drones in March, a monthly record.

  • The figure reflects the rising importance of drone warfare in the conflict with Russia.

  • Ukraine says enhanced air defences and electronic warfare systems boosted interception rates.

Ukraine has claimed that its air defence forces shot down nearly 33,000 Russian drones during March, marking the highest monthly interception figure since the war began and underscoring the intensifying aerial dimension of the conflict.

Ukrainian military officials said the majority of the targets included surveillance drones, loitering munitions, and attack UAVs launched by Russia against frontline positions, infrastructure, and urban centres. The reported number reflects the growing scale of drone warfare, with both sides increasingly relying on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

According to Kyiv, improved radar coverage, mobile anti-aircraft teams, electronic warfare systems, and Western-supplied air defence equipment have significantly boosted interception rates. Officials also noted that many low-cost drones are now being neutralised through jamming technologies rather than conventional missile systems.

The announcement comes amid continued Russian pressure through long-range strikes and battlefield offensives. Analysts say drones have become central to the war’s strategy, allowing both nations to conduct persistent attacks while reducing risks to pilots and expensive aircraft.

Moscow has not independently confirmed Ukraine’s figures, and wartime claims from both sides remain difficult to verify. However, the scale of the reported interceptions highlights how the conflict has evolved into one of the most drone-intensive wars in modern history.

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As the war grinds on, Ukraine continues to urge allies for more air defence systems, interceptor ammunition, and counter-drone technology to protect cities and military assets from sustained aerial assaults.

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