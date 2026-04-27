Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Leaves 10 Injured, Damages Residential Areas

Overnight strike hits central Prymorskyi district, affecting high-rise buildings and local infrastructure.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Russian drone attack Odesa, Ukraine war news, Odesa shelling
A rescue worker walks inside apartments destroyed by a Russian strike in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ten people, including two children, were injured following an overnight Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa.

  • The central Prymorskyi district sustained the heaviest damage, impacting residential buildings, a hotel, and local facilities.

  • High-rise structures, private homes, and vehicles were targeted across two additional districts within the major Black Sea port city.

An overnight Russian drone assault on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa has left 10 individuals injured, including two children, and resulted in damage to residential properties, Ukrainian officials stated on Monday.

According to Reuters, the strikes caused the most damage in the central Prymorskyi district, where residential buildings, a hotel, and facilities in the city centre sustained damage, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, on Telegram. Most of the injured were located there, Lysak said.

Reporting the details, Reuters noted that Lysak remarked, "It was an extremely difficult night," and added that high-rise residential buildings, private homes, and vehicles were also struck in two other districts.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port and a focal point for Ukrainian exports, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian strikes during more than four years of war. Reuters reported that the conflict, which began with the full-scale invasion by Russia in 2022, has been ongoing for over four years.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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