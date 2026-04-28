DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, and Virat Kohli, right, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, and Virat Kohli, right, celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)