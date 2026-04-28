DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) ripped through Delhi Capitals, reducing them to 13/6 inside three overs and bowling them out for 75 in 16.3 overs
Josh Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his sensational 4/12 that set up the dominant win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru tore through Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in a one-sided Indian Premier League clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, 27 April, chasing down 75 in just 6.3 overs after a brutal powerplay burst with the ball.
What began as a contest quickly turned into a demolition job, with the result effectively sealed inside the first few overs.
On a pitch that had produced a 260-plus run-fest just two days earlier, this surface offered enough movement to reward disciplined fast bowling, and RCB’s new-ball pair made it count.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck immediately, removing debutant Sahil Parakh in the first over, before Josh Hazlewood took over with a spell that completely dismantled Delhi’s top order.
KL Rahul fell to a mistimed pull, Sameer Rizvi edged behind first ball, and the pressure only kept mounting.
With slips in place and attacking fields throughout, RCB never allowed Delhi a moment to settle. Bhuvneshwar returned to remove Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel, while Hazlewood produced a sharp rising delivery to dismiss Nitish Rana, leaving the hosts reeling at a scarcely believable 8 for 6.
By the end of the powerplay, Delhi had crawled to 13 for 6, the lowest powerplay total in a full IPL innings, and were staring at an unwanted record.
A brief recovery followed, led by Abhishek Porel, who showed some fight with a patient 30. He found support from David Miller in a 35-run stand that helped Delhi avoid complete humiliation.
Miller’s 19 and a small cameo from Kyle Jamieson nudged them to 75, just enough to escape the lowest total in IPL history.
The chase was never going to trouble RCB. Jacob Bethell set the tone with an aggressive start before Devdutt Padikkal took control, racing away to ensure the target shrank rapidly.
By the end of the powerplay, the visitors were already cruising, having wiped out the bulk of the runs required.
Virat Kohli fittingly finished things off with consecutive sixes, bringing up yet another landmark as he became the first player to cross 9000 IPL runs. The emphatic win not only boosted RCB’s net run rate but also tightened the race at the top of the table.
Josh Hazlewood Adjudged Player Of The Match
Josh Hazlewood delivered a dominant spell, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 12, and was named Player of the Match. Operating with relentless accuracy, he repeatedly hit that testing hard length, extracting bounce and seam movement that proved too much for Delhi’s batters.
He struck twice in his first over, removing KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi in quick succession, and later returned to break any lingering resistance.
His ensured Delhi never recovered from the early collapse, making him the clear difference-maker in a game that was decided almost as soon as it began.
Who won IPL 2026 Match 39 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by nine wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, 27 April.
Who were the standout bowlers for RCB in match 39?
Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) led the destruction.