Eyes Wide Shut: The Collapse Of Truth And The Refuge Of Memory

Being as ‘document.’ An archive that is neither ‘spoken’ nor ‘material’. Nor architectural. As in a visible symbol that ‘houses’ the historical. It simply resides within. With and in. As memory. And as in memory. The act of bearing witness to our vast ‘unfolding’ of what I call this ‘Cannibal Time’ has no concrete home to inhabit. The archive takes on the smell of a morgue where historical moments filed one upon the other lie interred. As an act of witnessing, it chooses to deliberately stay-hide-remain in the mind. A necessary refuge. The mind as a space for the ‘clandestine’; for remembering; which in turn translates into a ‘quiet resistance’ and ‘re-telling’ when and if the possibility of seeking ‘retribution’ for crimes committed against the ‘order of things’ arises. So, evidence. Of some truth or fact that may have unfolded in a particular moment in history. The evidence bearing document-being as witness. One who stands between the act of deliberate erasure and a historical ‘happening’ that needs to be made known in a ‘new ‘moment in time. New because of its immediate birthing even if the just born stature is brief transitory and its demise imminent. A moment that may or may not arrive during the witnessing being’s lifetime. Therefore precarious. Beyond the aftermath of what has been ‘seen’. The seeing and the manner in which we see; the reporting of what we have seen is also what makes us a witness. The world needs to experience through the ‘me as witness’ the trauma that I have lived seen been subjected to in as close to the original ‘event’ as possible. Even if the seeing that the viewing being is subjected to is full of horror or dismay. The unfolding of ‘history in the making’ or ‘war as you go’ on our screens and our print media has a different task. It causes an enforced numbness that is meant to normalise or in some cases obliterate our ability to feel-sense-imagine the horror of what we do to each other. There are no rules that govern traditional methods of gathering evidence any longer. History and decoding what actually happened is near impossible. You think you are ‘looking’ at history being made; history is looking right at you; staring directly into your eyes; questioning your role as a witness; who blinks first in this eyeballing; history not just in the making but also simultaneously overseeing its own unmaking? Perhaps. There is a palpable uncertainty about what is being manifested today. The recording of history has no moorings to rely on. This unfolding—a term I use to describe this time of perpetual war—is without anchor or precedence. And definitely without the underpinning of any morals. Or ethics. Therefore, the first victim is ‘truth’. We can no longer decipher the fake from the actual. Our ‘reality’ unfolds as ‘napalm’. The fire spreads destroying ‘history’ (and entire helpless populations) while it usurps the nomenclature of the ‘historical’ thereby installing the untruth the false the fake the fabricated as that which took place. An erasure as history. The act of erasing becomes our new historical fact.