Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

Rubio said Iranian negotiators often are in disagreement with other factions within the Iranian regime, severely limiting the scope of peace talks.



The US administration's positive assessment of the effects of its continuous naval blockade of Iran's ports coincided with Trump's meeting with the national security team.



Iran has offered new terms for an agreement to more permanently end the confrontation between the two countries over the weekend, but those concessions still seem to fall well short of the administration's red lines, according to an official quoted by ABC News.