Iran Offers US New Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

Iran has reportedly sent the United States a new proposal through Pakistan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the conflict, while delaying nuclear talks until later.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran Claims Talks With US Failed Over ‘Excessive Demands’
Iran Claims Talks With US Failed Over ‘Excessive Demands’
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The proposal reportedly seeks a ceasefire or permanent end to hostilities and the reopening of the key shipping route.

  • Nuclear negotiations would begin only after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and sanctions pressure eased.

  • The White House has received the offer, but it is unclear whether Washington will consider it.

Iran has reportedly sent the United States a fresh proposal, through Pakistani intermediaries, aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the conflict, while postponing talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme until a later stage, according to Axios.

The reported offer comes after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran could contact Washington if it wished to negotiate an end to the war, which began on 28 February following joint Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Speaking to Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, Trump said: “If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. There is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines.”

He added that he believed the conflict could end “very soon” and said some Iranian representatives were being reasonable, while others were not.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that during a recent visit by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Tehran sent written messages to the US via Pakistan, outlining the regional situation and setting out its red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios said the proposal focuses on resolving tensions over the strategic waterway and the US naval blockade.

Related Content
Destroy Any Iranian Gunboat Harassing Our Ships, Donald Trump Tells US Navy - File Photo; Representative image
Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Pakistan Proposes Ceasefire Plan to End Iran–US hostilities; Reuters Report
First responders inspect a destroyed car at the site of a residential building hit in an overnight strike during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran, Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - AP Photo/ Mati Hashemi
Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War
Life size effigies of President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set near the Parliament building by left wing protesters calling on voters to for Sunday's general election and denouncing foreign interference in campaign and war against Iran, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, March 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Darko Bandic
Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?
Related Content

What the proposal reportedly includes

  • Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has worsened the global energy crisis.

  • Ending the conflict through an extended ceasefire or a permanent halt to hostilities.

  • Delaying nuclear negotiations until the strait is reopened and the US naval blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

The White House has reportedly received the proposal, though it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will consider it.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios that the US would not discuss such “sensitive diplomatic” matters through the media.

She added: “As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Previous talks stalled

The proposal follows reports that Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for another round of peace talks.

According to reports, the visit was called off after Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi left Pakistan.

Trump said he saw no point in sending officials on an 18-hour flight under the current circumstances, adding that too much time had already been lost to travel.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  2. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh And Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  3. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  4. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

  5. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Stars As Titans Hand Eight-Wicket Drubbing To Super Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  3. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  4. Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh

  5. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  2. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  5. Mexico Says Alleged CIA Agents 'Not Authorized' On Its Soil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance