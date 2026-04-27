Iran Offers US New Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

What the proposal reportedly includes

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has worsened the global energy crisis.

Ending the conflict through an extended ceasefire or a permanent halt to hostilities.

Delaying nuclear negotiations until the strait is reopened and the US naval blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

The White House has reportedly received the proposal, though it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will consider it.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios that the US would not discuss such “sensitive diplomatic” matters through the media.

She added: “As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”