Iran Offers US New Proposal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

Summary of this article
The proposal reportedly seeks a ceasefire or permanent end to hostilities and the reopening of the key shipping route.
Nuclear negotiations would begin only after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and sanctions pressure eased.
The White House has received the offer, but it is unclear whether Washington will consider it.
Iran has reportedly sent the United States a fresh proposal, through Pakistani intermediaries, aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the conflict, while postponing talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme until a later stage, according to Axios.
The reported offer comes after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran could contact Washington if it wished to negotiate an end to the war, which began on 28 February following joint Israeli and US strikes on Iran.
Speaking to Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, Trump said: “If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us. There is a telephone. We have nice, secure lines.”
He added that he believed the conflict could end “very soon” and said some Iranian representatives were being reasonable, while others were not.
Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that during a recent visit by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Tehran sent written messages to the US via Pakistan, outlining the regional situation and setting out its red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
Axios said the proposal focuses on resolving tensions over the strategic waterway and the US naval blockade.
What the proposal reportedly includes
Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has worsened the global energy crisis.
Ending the conflict through an extended ceasefire or a permanent halt to hostilities.
Delaying nuclear negotiations until the strait is reopened and the US naval blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.
The White House has reportedly received the proposal, though it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will consider it.
White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios that the US would not discuss such “sensitive diplomatic” matters through the media.
She added: “As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”
Previous talks stalled
The proposal follows reports that Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for another round of peace talks.
According to reports, the visit was called off after Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi left Pakistan.
Trump said he saw no point in sending officials on an 18-hour flight under the current circumstances, adding that too much time had already been lost to travel.