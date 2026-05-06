Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

Donald Trump halts Strait of Hormuz escort mission as negotiations with Iran advance

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal
Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said “great progress” has been made in talks with Iran and paused “Project Freedom” to allow space for a possible agreement.

  • The US will continue the blockade, but the ship escort operation in the Strait of Hormuz has been temporarily suspended.

  • Marco Rubio said “Operation Epic Fury” has concluded, stressing the US prefers a deal while maintaining a defensive posture.

 President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with  representatives of Iran.” “ Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump said.

Project Freedom was started on Monday to escort ships that were stuck because the Strait of Hormuz was closed get to safety. The US Central Command started carrying out the operation the following day after Trump announced it on Sunday.

However, the Project caused tension along the restricted seaway, which is a vital route for moving one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. The UAE claims that Iran attacked its ships. Additionally, the US asserted that it had destroyed a number of Iranian small boats.

Trump’s statement on Truth Social came hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Operation Epic Fury, launched on February 28, had concluded as its objectives have been achieved.

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"Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We're not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What @POTUS would prefer is a deal... that is, so far, not the route that Iran has chosen," Rubio told a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

On Project Freedom, Rubio said the goal was to rescue almost 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries who were trapped inside the Persian Gulf and left for dead by the Iranian regime.

"This is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation, and what that means is very simple: there’s no shooting unless we're shot at first. We’re not attacking them, but if they're attacking us or they’re attacking a ship, you need to respond to that," Rubio said. 

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